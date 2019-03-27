Looking after our country pastures In Noosa

NOOSA Landcare and Seqwater as part of its Lake Macdonald Water Supply Catchment Protection Program is holding a free workshop on April23 at Cooroy Memorial Hall.

Join the experts as they explore sustainable land management practice. to help prserve the integrity of the local waterways and the environment.

Discussions will include all things soils, pasture and water management to support a healthier property, livestock and water catchment.

The workshop will examine the latest water and fencing infrastructure available, property design advice and pasture health insights.

Special guests include Steve Burgess, winner of the Bob Hawke Landcare Award and owner of Wurraglen Farm; Dick Barnes, a local cattle farmer and president of Country Noosa; and Tim Scott, who runs organic cattle and is owner of Bos Rural supplies.

For more information please contact projects4@noosa

landcare.org or call 5485 2155