Looking after the locals

COMMERCE Roma held its general meeting on Thursday with Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder attending to address how council supports local businesses.

President Cyril Pete said Commerce Roma had always been an advocate for Roma's local businesses and they wanted to know how council could promote the region's attractiveness and liveability.

"I am happy to come and speak about how council supports local businesses,” Cr Tyson Golder said.

"The more a business is local the greater the benefits it obtains with quoting and tenders.”

Mr Golder also said that local businesses benefit from up to a premium of 10 per cent on quotes for standardised goods and services. They also have a 15-point advantage on tenders for goods and services of more than $200,000.

"Broad notifications and tender opportunities for general businesses and services is valued at more than $1000 and trade services valued at more than $3000.

"Goods and services valued at less than $1000 will generally be sourced locally where available,” Cr Golder said.

Cr Golder also said council was streamlining the purchasing process.

"One of the initiatives is to implement local business purchasing ID cards so staff can make direct purchases for low value goods.

"Speeding up the purchasing process to limit the amount of information required so really try and help suppliers with their demand,” he said.

Addressing the topic of making the region more attractive, Cr Golder said council had conducted campaigns to attract local events and conferences. These included the Outback Tourism Australia Awards, Australian Livestock Market Association Conference and the Small Museums Conference.

"Tourism development is a priority for council and the statistics showed there were over 50,000 people who visited our Visitor Information Centre last year and we expect that to be exceeded this year,” Cr Golder said.