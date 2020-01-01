Menu
Sunshine Coast Council provided an aerial update of the airport expansion project.
News

Looking ahead to future flight path changes

Peter Gardiner
1st Jan 2020 6:00 AM
A LOBBY against flight paths over Noosa communities is looking to regroup as it grudgingly accepts it may be stuck with these undesirable routes for the time being.

Flight Path Forum president Cheryl Sykes in her latest update said “the current situation is that FPF cannot stop the commissioning of runway 13/31 in May 2020”.

Ms Sykes said it has been made clear to FPF at the Sunshine Coast Airport’s community aviation forum in early December that “changes to flight paths are not a topic that’s open for discussion”.

“FPF accepts that this means that the community may have to live with unacceptable flight paths for some time.

“What FPF wants is for SCC (Sunshine Coast Council) and SCA (Sunshine Coast Airport) to accept that there may well be alternative flight paths which are safer and have less impact than those chosen in 2012,” she said.

Ms Sykes said given the recent spate of fires which have raged under the new flight paths, and the imminent closure of the existing 18/36 runway when the new one opens, “alternative flight paths might now be even more of an imperative for the future”.

This advice late last year from Aircraft Noise Ombudsman Narelle Bell was the results of her investigation into the noise, pollution and amenity concerns are not far away.

“I continue to pursue my investigation,” she said.

“Subject to the provision of further information needed for our investigation and subject to any unforeseen issues or areas of inquiry emerging, we aim to provide our investigation report to the board of Airservices early next year,” Ms Bell said.

“I appreciate that, while my investigation continues, your concerns remain,” she said.

