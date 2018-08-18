Looking for 20-yr Peregian patrols as nippers sign on

RESCUE MODE: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter about to go into display action at Sunday's Peregian beach sign on day.

PEREGIAN locals have been told by Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club it is looking to serve the local community for the long haul.

"Securing a long term lease is important for the sustainability of a volunteer lifesaving service at Peregian Beach,” NHSLSC president Ross Fisher said.

In a bid to counter speculation that is about to walk out of its lifesaving service commitments to Peregian Beach, club officials have announced it is in negotiations with Noosa Council to secure a 20 year lease at the foreshore.

Mr Fisher said the NHSLSC is” excited to be in a position to work with the Peregian community to provide a sustainable lifesaving service delivery well into the future”.

"Once this is in place, the NHSLSC will be able to continue to share their 90 years of knowledge and expertise in Surf Life Saving with the Peregian community,” Mr Fisher said.

"It's is our hope that Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club is one day recognised and awarded Australian Surf Life Saving Club of the Year.”

He said the local community and visitors "can be confident that there will remain a long-term lifesaving service at Peregian Beach”.

"Since 2014 the Noosa Heads SLSC have held an interim permit between Noosa Shire Council and NHSLSC which specifies that the NHSLSC and the council will negotiate a further 20-year lease,” Mr Fisher said.

At the club's Peregian Super Sunday sign-on sign on to help reactivate nippers and bolster senior patrols numbers, around 300 plus people arrived as early as 9am with some not leaving until l after 1pm. More than 80 nippers signed on and there were 30 expressions of interest for new trainee lifesavers. The morning attracted a Westpac Rescue Helicopter display with surf craft displays, first aid and resuscitation demonstrations.

"This is fantastic and only the start of our recruitment drive for Peregian Beach. With the continued support of the community and Surf Life Saving Queensland, numbers will continue to increase," Mr Fisher said.