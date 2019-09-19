Looking for best spots to catch a feed? This might hook you ...

WELL what a week of weather.

We have had howling conditions from late Monday which has pretty much put a halt on most people fishing the local areas offshore.

From westerly to south westerly the winds have reached over 40 knots and drove the bush fires across the state. As for fishing, these winds have whipped up the surf and made it unfishable so to the estuary it is.

Prior to the winds a report from one of the local charters on Sunshine reef saw big yellowtail kingies come on board and a mixed bag of reef fish. These fish included grassy sweetlip and Moses perch to name a few.

Floated live and pilchard baits on gangs usually picks up the bigger pelagic species. For bottom bashing grab a Black Magic snapper snatcher and drop it down with fresh mullet or flesh baits.

Last weekend we also saw some great fishing out of the local Noosa River with GT reaching 70cm. It’s been a long time since fish this large were reported and they were caught on small prawn and baitfish style soft plastics like the Molix RT shad and the new Zerek Ultimate Shrimp. Live baits and slab baits also work well for fish this size. As for tackle you would be wanting at least 12-15lb if land based and even similar from a boat. These fish really know how to run and at this size they won’t come quietly! If after one of these then fishing from the Ski run toward the mouth and even into Noosa Sound are great places to find these hard hitting fish.

Queenfish are also present along this stretch and they can be found from the river mouth up to and around Lake Cooroibah. These are another great fighting fish that will wolf down live baits and lures. For lures they love skipping pencil poppers like the Cotton Cordell or River2Sea skip stick. These can be cranked back at speed and really imitate a skipping gar or baitfish.

The bigger fish have rough mouths so up leaders to at least 20lb if specifically targeting this species off the top.Away from these feisty fish whiting, bream and flathead continue to feature heavily throughout the lower estuary areas. If land based the Noosa dog beach and along Gympie Terrace are two spot protected from SE winds. Simple running sinker rigs with some whiting tube and a live worm is a cracking bait.

Fathead will take a wide range of lures and baits. Baits can include mullet strip or snelled froggies, pillies and hardy heads. For lure anglers try rigging 4-5 inch soft plastics with paddle tails and curl tails. Options include Keitech fat swing impact and the new Berkley Powerbait paddle tail. They will need a heavier jighead but once in the water they come alive!

On the beaches and headlands the swell and wind has kept people away so until the drop it would be best to pick the southern sides of the Maroochy or Noosa Rivers. In a south easterly wind you will find the wind will be at your back and be much nicer to fish.

Freshwater will be harder as the wind can cause the bite to slow down, especially surface. This makes casting light lures very hard so your approach will have to change. Trolling hardbodies works well during the windy conditions and the Bassday Sugadeep and Lucky Craft pointers are two of my go to lures in both Borumba and Lake Macdonald.

Another option is to drop vibes and tail spinners like the Jackson iga jig and Ecogear ZX blades, especially in deeper waters. As the winds drop off toward the evenings try fishing the edges with surface lures like the Lucky Craft Sammy 65 and put in a few long pauses while working the lure back to the boat.

Log onto www.fishingnoosa.com.au. Tight Lines and Bent Spines!