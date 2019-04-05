Looking for Budget lift for Noosa electorate

BUDGET FUNDS: Llew O'Brien has been pressing hard for more road funding in Wide Bay.

BUDGET FUNDS: Llew O'Brien has been pressing hard for more road funding in Wide Bay. Troy Jegers

FOR LNP MP Llew O'Brien the Federal Budget could well be the road ahead or re-election with the overall tax cuts of more than $1000 for low to mid-income workers and locally highway upgrades.

"In Wide Bay, the Budget builds a safer Bruce Highway, creates new jobs, and delivers new services,” Mr O'Brien said after Tuesday's announced electoral sweeteners.

Most of the spending handouts for capital works however have already been announced in the weeks leading up to the Budget.

"The Budget contains our $800-million commitment to construct the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra Section D project, and a boost to Roads to Recovery payments for local councils in Wide Bay from 2019/20 to 2023/24 for repairing roads.

"Noosa Shire Council will receive an additional $790,346 for a five-year total of $3,951,729.”

The Budget confirms $2.5million to renovate the Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club, and $2.55million for the extension of the Digital Hub at Peregian Beach, which will help the Noosa region take advantage of emerging technologies and grow as a vibrant place to live.

"Noosa's much-loved Sunshine Butterflies will receive $71,000 towards towards a Family Central facility to provide space for services including family counselling and therapy spaces.

"Other projects include $500,000 to install lights at Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club, $192,000 for Noosa Tigers Football Club to improve oval drainage to ensure the grounds can be used even after heavy rainfall, and $23,800 to replace fencing and carry out repairs at Noosa District Softball Association Inc.

He said the plan balances the books "to ensure we can pay for what we promise, creates more local jobs by backing our businesses, lowers taxes so more families keep more of what they earn and guarantees critical local services”.

Mr O'Brien said Wide Bay will benefit from:

Safer local roads through our $2.2-billion Road Safety Package, targeting black spots and council road improvements.

Better connected communities through an additional $160million investment in MobileBlack Spot Program.

Listing of critical medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme such as breast cancer and rare skin cancer fighting drugs, saving patients up to $150,000.

Support for older Australians, with 20,000 new home care packages and a reduction in red tape for 180,000 people a year in need of financial assistance with aged care services.

"An investment of $32 million for breast cancer patients to have life-saving scans covered under Medicare will save patients up to $1500 per scan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal political hopeful Jason Scanes is undaunted that Labor has been out office for 45 years in the local seat of Wide Bay, having last held office in 1974.

In fact his close-knit support team say the timing could not be better as the last successful ALP candidate, Brendan Percival Hansen, back in 1961 had to break a four and a half decade representative drought.

The former army captain is launching his campaign to try and unseat the LNP's Llew O'Brien in Gympie this Sunday at the RSL.

Mr Scanes believes he can secure an 8-per cent swing.

"I like being the underdog and I'm not afraid of a challenge,” he said.

Certainly door-knocking areas in one up circle suburb of Noosa not seen as being all that receptive has been surprisingly enjoyable and has resulted in only two slammed in his face.

"The people were very receptive and I think there's a lot of frustration at the moment with the current government in Australia,” Mr Scanes said.

He believes voters have already seen through the pork barrelling tactics of "trickling out” budget goodies like one-off power payments on the eve of calling an election.

He said the Federal Government has suddenly taken in the past few months to handing out community grants hand over fist.

"I'm asking people to seriously look at how they vote and look at the policies and how they're going to affect you. Here in Noosa, we see a lot of great (young) talent who is seen leaving the area,” he said.

Mr Scanes said people aged in the 18 and under age group represented about 18 per cent of the local population "but they represent 100 per cent of our future”.

"So that's why it's really important that we kept investing in education.”