Looking for climate change adaptation in Noosa

NOOSA'S vulnerable coastline is highly valued by local residents for its natural features that are most at risk by climate change.

That is among the key findings of community feedback collected by the Noosa Council team preparing the Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which is due to release further consultation results on its website this month.

The project team's "My Coast" consultation, which included pop-up events last year, aims establish values for the entire Noosa coastline. This found the presence of native animals and vegetated dunes "are the most valued aspects of the Noosa coast".

"The (Noosa) National Park, Noosa River foreshore, Noosa Heads Main Beach and Noosa Spit Recreation Reserve were the most frequently identified special places on the coast,” the project website said.

"Most people value the coast for its scenic amenity and environmental values.

"Water-based and foreshore recreation are important coastal activities. There was a strong preference for adaptation options that protect and enhance environmental values.”

Noosa coastal hazard asset mapping will help the council to respond to the impacts of climate change.

"Understanding which areas and assets are at higher risk will assist in identifying the most appropriate adaptation responses for the short-term and what decisions and actions can wait until a future time.

Part of the "avoid or retreat strategy” options include "relocating roads, buildings and infrastructure outside of the coastal hazard area or restricting development”.

The "accommodation strategies” include "resilient building design and siting requirements, retrofitting and upgrading of infrastructure” while the "protect and defend” option includes "hard” protection measures like groyne structures or seawalls.

"Examples of soft protection measures include beach nourishment and dune revegetation.”

The project team will be undertaking consultation on the draft plan in July.