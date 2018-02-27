Looking for divine space to save more souls

AT A time when religious congregations are meant to be on the wane, a Noosaville church and co-located college is in need of one-third more space to save souls in.

An application to council from the Lutheran Church is to provide for an expansion of the Good Shepherd Church situated within its college grounds, and public submissions are now being sought by Noosa Council for alterations and additions to the existing building.

A church application said the council approval was needed because of the "scale and intensity of the church use and other ancillary facilities”.

"The application seeks a modest extension to the existing church, which is to provide for future growth,” the application said.

It then details a 33 per cent increase in its overall floor space in a proposal that would see the existing church become a dedicated church college hall and the new structure a place of worship.

"The size of the congregation area for the new church has increased from 317sq m to 419 sq m, to allow for future growth.

"It is not intended that the proposed new church congregation area would operate in conjunction with the existing hall, other than on special occasions and large-scale events held by the college.”

The church has advised the present congregations are: Sunday 8.30am, 10-25 persons; Sunday 9.30am, 80-250 persons, week services of up to 250, mainly students.

Other church activities including meetings occur two to four evenings per week and about one to two mornings per week, playgroup on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9-11am.

The number of car parks used is up to 120 for Sundays. Public submissions can be made to the council until March 19.