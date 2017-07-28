25°
Looking for new refuge not easy for lovers of the good life at Johns Landing

Peter Gardiner | 28th Jul 2017 5:53 AM
MOVING ON: Wazza and Snow are not rushing to leave Johns Landing.
MOVING ON: Wazza and Snow are not rushing to leave Johns Landing. Peter Gardiner

THE buckled, rock-hard dirt driveway into Johns Landing beside a soothing Noosa River, is not as rough as some of the ups and downs the dwindling residents of this soon-to-close campsite have endured over the years.

My little Toyota Yaris scraped rock-bottom more than once on the way in to the riverside camp section.

Looking at the furrowed faces there to greet me at this battler's retreat, it looks like life has landed people like Snow, Wazza and Des in some deep ditches.

But it is soon equally clear, these men who wear their years of grind without airs or graces, share a love for their life out beside the water.

They appear to take so much out of staying right here, but accept that by the end of October as Noosa Council takes ownership of this 49 hectare sanctuary, they will have to hit the road to who knows where?

Certainly not them at the moment.

Back in November 2011, I first spoke with Ben Johns, the owner of this de facto crisis shelter to do a story on how he was providing a dirt-cheap refuge for drifters and those just doing it tough.

These are the people most Noosa locals living in the mainstream just ignore in an "out-of-sight-out-of-mind” sort of way.

I wrote at the time: "Noosa's Johns Landing Camping Ground has become a life raft for desperate families and social refugees searching for a roof over their heads - even if it is canvas”.

At Johns Landing entrance I say hello to Ben and his wife Pat, a member of the Noosa Anglican Church congregation, who along with local Salvos, have cared for these campers over the years.

The Johns, after the October property sale settlement, are keeping some sheds on land out here with river access, but will then move into a retirement home.

Ben has mixed feelings about letting go of most his family's legacy.

He's long been due a retirement and it is his commitment to sheltering these transient travellers that has helped keep he and Pat at the Landing.

Six years ago, he summed up his clientele:

"We do have families staying here, mostly because they can't find anything (to rent) in town and we tend to have a lot of single men, possibly because the family has broken up and they've been abandoned,” he said.

Des is sitting outside a battered old van which looks like its free-wheeling days died ages ago and are still awaiting burial.

His friendly cattle dog is tied up, but will soon be scouting for new shelter like his master.

Their needs are basic out here and many like it just like that.

"I don't want to move into any house. I'd like to stay here,” Des said.

He comes from up around Pomona way and he's going to pop back up there soon to see if he can find a new place that suits him.

But he won't find another like this gem of a spot just a good fishing line cast away from a possible feed.

Wazza reckons they can live here without power no worries, solar is the go and the living is to his liking.

It's Friday afternoon and he dragging on a "rollie”.

He's river-gazing and talking to his mate Snow. Wazza has not given much thought about moving on.

"It's not even worth worrying about,” Wazza said.

Snow has lived out west most of his life, but loves life on the river.

He can turn his hand to anything but as of 12 months ago, no one has been interested in utilising his vast skills set.

And now he's just about used up his savings.

"It just gets to a point in life when it seems no one wants to offer you a chance to work,” he says without a hint of self-pity.

"I'll be going into Centrelink.

"I've sold my boat so that'll take care of things for a while, but I'll probably head back out west and see what I can do.”

His soon-to-be ex-tinnie Snorkel is tied to its river mooring, like Snow, not going with the usual flow.

Wazza and Snow make it plain they are not impressed that council is shutting this place down and moving people on - even if they are trying to rehome as many residents as they can.

But the two men, who both camped her over the years during holidays, are adamant they have no hard feelings with the Johns family.

"Ben and Pat, they're good people, they deserve their retirement,” Wazza said

Back up a bit in the trees is a young man called Kane, is trying to keep two toddle boys in check. One throws dirt at a pesky reporter and Kane tells him to stop.

Kane's says his dad lives here and he's been a resident too for about six months.

He is a chippie and he'll probably go looking for work in the big smoke pretty soon.

"I'm heading down to Brisbane. It's probably a good thing for me.”

