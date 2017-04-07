Looking to enhance Biosphere

PICTURE PERFECT: Elanda Point on Lake Cootharaba is the centre of campaigns over a proposed fish habitat management downgrade.

NOT one of the objectors to the proposed Elanda Point fish habitat management downgrading has bothered to contact Wade Batty, the man behind a proposed major camping ground makeover.

Mr Batty rejects claims by opponents such as Greens political candidate Aaron White that there is "public outrage” at his plans for a sustainable commercial operation there.

His company Eco Camp held a recent information session to which Mr Batty said around 50 people turned out to his recent information session while a local minority of about 150 are engaged in a social media campaign against the proposal to build a commercial jetty at the site for his Discovery Group tour boat operations.

"I voluntarily held an information session for the benefit of the community that we respect,” Mr Batty said.

"I provided my contact details and made myself available for those that attended. I did not receive one email from anybody. Not one.

"Yet, people who attended the information session revert to publicly broadcasting unsubstantiated statements about the proposal,” he said.

Mr Batty said Elanda Point is a commercial camp ground, secured by a lease with the State Government and "approved and fit for purpose for our proposal”.

He said there are multiple areas of significant infrastructure that already exist in the upper Noosa River including the Kinaba Information Centre, Fig Tree Point, Harrys Hut and Campsite 3.

"These are all in fish habitat Areas. They are far more significant in scale than what is proposed for Elanda Point,” he said.

"An environmental management plan has been completed. An in principle approval for the overall project has been granted.

"The installation of a jetty at Elanda Point and removal of 1500 vessel movements from the lower and middle reaches of the Noosa River will deliver significant long term sustainable outcomes.”

Mr Batty said the proposal has the ability to position Noosa as a genuine eco-tourism destination in the global marketplace and "further enhance, strengthen and project the integration of the Noosa Biosphere”.