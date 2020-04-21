Looking to fix Noosa’s mobile black spots

Mobile phone upgrades are on the way locally.

MOBILE phone coverage black spots such as Cootharaba Rd are expected to erradicted this year as part of a $380 million national program, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said.

“Round five of the program prioritised community hubs.

The Australian Government has committed $3.4 million under the Mobile Black Spot Program to date in Wide Bay to deliver new and improved mobile coverage through a total of 18 mobile base station.

To date, 12 base stations are complete including Kin Kin and Pomona-Kin Kin Rd.

Minister for Communication Paul Fletcher the program will fund a further 182 new base stations for regional and remote communities across Australia.

“Improved mobile connectivity makes it possible for Australians to stay connected, access education services, conduct business and remain in contact with family and friends,” Mr Fletcher said.

“ These activities are critical year-round, but particularly important with people responding to the COVID-19 crisis and spending more time at home.

The Federal Government is contributing a total of $34 million to Round 5 of the Program, which will deliver total new investment of more than $73 million together with co-contributions from the funding recipients and state governments.

“More than 77 per cent of the 1047 base stations funded through the first four rounds of the Program are now complete taking us past the 800 mobile base station milestone. I thank Telstra, Optus and Vodafone for their work in getting us to this point, and importantly for their ongoing commitment to the Program,” Mr Fletcher said.

Round five base stations are scheduled to roll out in the coming months with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year.