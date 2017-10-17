Looking to local living space for Noosa battlers

Noosa needs to find room for more people.

NOOSA will have to deal with a land squeeze in the next 25 years, with an identified need for 8100 more dwellings but no increase on the shire's urban footprint.

That, according to Councillor Ingrid Jackson, makes housing affordability one of the most daunting challenges facing Noosa Council and its new planning scheme.

"There will be limited land for greenfield development and housing affordability will be a major issue as population growth inevitably puts upward pressure on property prices,” she said.

"There will need to be more infill development and replacement of old with new but the real challenge is to ensure the housing stock caters for people at a range of income levels.

"This is a particular issue for low-income families and workers who keep the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors going.”

Cr Jackson said told ABC Coast FM the South East Queensland Regional Plan does not expand Noosa's urban footprint, creating a looming problem for the shire.

"Over 10% of Noosa families are on low incomes, above the Queensland average, and many people already experience mortgage and rental stress,” she said.

"There's a need for smaller, more affordable dwellings in the shire. Many employees already live elsewhere, while others, who want to be closer to work, are opting to live permanently in small one or two-bedroom resort units.

"But this isn't a permanent solution and there's a need to supply more appropriate accommodation for residents and visitors.

"Part of it will be to develop more walkable town centres, with a retail, commercial and residential mix. This is one way to address affordability and also reduce vehicle use.”

She said the Noosa Plan already allows a secondary dwelling where it could be appropriately constructed on the same lot as the primary residence.

The issues are all being considered by the council.