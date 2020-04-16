Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cr Amelia Lorentson.
Cr Amelia Lorentson.
News

Looking to make Noosa better despite ‘COVID-19 pandemic’

Peter Gardiner
16th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Noosa Council face Councillor Amelia Lorentson said she decided to stand for office six months ago because: “I believe some of the decisions that were being made in council didn’t represent a large portion of the community”.

“I decided then that these residents needed a seat and a voice at this table, a voice that expressed their views and their interests, a voice that could influence policy and decision-making,” Cr Lorentson said at her swearing in to office.

She will demand “better accountability, transparency” and “equity and fairness”.

“I worked hard for that seat and in return, the community rewarded me with their voice,” she said.

“This is a privilege that I do not take for granted, I look forward to working with our new Mayor Clare Stewart and the council that the community elected.

“Mostly I look forward to working hard and listening to the people and the communities of the Noosa Shire, especially during these times of accelerating uncertainty.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge for council and our community. As a council we need to prepare for not only the immediate challenges of this crisis, but prepare for decisive action when all this is over.”

Cr Lorentson said: “We will recover and we will transition back from the damage done and we will make Noosa better”.

“I will raise my voice and I will speak loud and clear and use my seat at this table to make that happen,” she said.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s what day one looked like for new mayor

        premium_icon Here’s what day one looked like for new mayor

        News 'COVID is so important to the community, it's the number one priority at the moment:' New mayor discusses Noosa Council's top priority.

        Cr Wilkie pledges to stand by people’s choice Mayor Clare

        premium_icon Cr Wilkie pledges to stand by people’s choice Mayor Clare

        News Noosa Council looks to work together as a new team in challenging times.

        Why you might have seen smoke in Noosa hinterland yesterday

        premium_icon Why you might have seen smoke in Noosa hinterland yesterday

        News Local firefighters have been busy backburning ahead of the 2020 bushfire season.

        NOT WELCOME: Noosa group opposes 5G roll out

        premium_icon NOT WELCOME: Noosa group opposes 5G roll out

        News Safe Technology Noosa wants the new council to follow Byron Shire’s lead and...