Looking to make Noosa more fire resilient

Looking for a better way to control outbreaks of wild fires.

NOOSA has a million reasons to better prepare for next bushfire season and the answer in part may lie in the burning practices of the traditional land custodians.

Mayor Tony Wellington has welcomed the Federal Government’s $1 million commitment to help Noosa strengthen its resilience to bushfires following last year’s unprecedented disasters.

“These funds will certainly help us rebuild and strengthen community resilience,” Cr Wellington said.

“As well as building public infrastructure and strengthening community capacity, I am hoping we can also use some of the funds towards efforts to better prepare Noosa for future fire events.

“This may include getting more expert advice on hazard reduction burning, for example, including advice from traditional owners. We may also need to look at whether we can enhance fire breaks across the shire,” the mayor said.

He said the Peregian, Cooroibah and North Shore fire disasters are a wake-up call that future fires are likely to be just as extreme and that the fire season will continue to expand “eating into the traditional window we have for carrying out controlled burns”.

Noosa is among 42 councils to receive the immediate funding injection.

“It’s fantastic to see the Government recognise that local councils are best-placed to understand how such funds should be spent,” Cr Wellington said.

“That means there is a lot of work to be done in preparedness for a changing climate.

“Of course much of this work will be underpinned by our detailed Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which has been in development for some time and which will be completed mid-year.”

The mayor said it was “absolutely clear” bushfires will become an increasing concern for local governments across the nation

“We all need to better prepare our communities for that likely scenario,” he said.

“We are still waiting on detailed information from the Federal Government about how this money can be spent, but we will have three months to develop a program of works.

“I have already had a discussion with Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien, about this process.”

Cr Wellington said council staff would definitely engage with impacted communities across Noosa to identify projects and initiatives to be included in the works program.

Mr O’Brien said Noosa Council would be able to choose the best way to use the money to help the community recover.

“This means the decision will be made locally, and local people can rebuild what’s important to people in the Noosa area,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This could go into staging local events to bring back tourists, hiring staff to help with the recovery, or repairing damaged roads and other community infrastructure.

“This will help ensure the local economy keeps moving which will help speed up recovery in the Noosa and hinterland areas,” he said.