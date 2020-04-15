Looking to out-fox a native killer

Looking to hunt down a feral pest before it takes a greater toll on our local wildlife.

A FERAL pest program that has removed 129 foxes threatening native wildlife in Noosa and the Sunshine Coast is about to ramp up again.

Both Noosa and Sunshine Coast councils are once again teaming up with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Coolum and North Shore Coast Care to carry out the Coastal Fox Control Program between April 21 and June 19.

Areas targeted include the bushland corridors and caostal dunes between Peregian Springs through to Mudjimba.

The program is designed to control fox breeding activity and reduce fox predation on vulnerable populations of native species such as vulnerable water mice, eastern ground parrots, and endangered green and loggerhead turtles at the egg and hatchling stage.

SCC’s feral animal control team leader Anthony Cathcart said the program was planned to protect native wildlife and impact fox populations at a time when they were particularly active.

During the control program more than 280 fox dens have been inspected for signs of activity.

The fox control program uses best practice control methods which have been developed and demonstrated in highly successful wildlife conservation programs

“Together with our partners, council has been running this program for six years now, with extremely positive results, and it’s imperative that we continue to monitor the fox activity,” Mr Cathcart said.

“Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, managing biosecurity, which includes invasive animals and plants, is a key responsibility of council and every Sunshine Coast resident.

“Managing biosecurity means we’re protecting our rich biodiversity here on the Sunshine Coast and it’s important that we ensure the coastal fox population doesn’t recover to pre-control levels.

“We have received great community support for this program in the past and we’re looking forward to continued support to ensure the longevity and security of native species in our region into the future.”

To provide guidance and information for residents and visitors, nearby residents will be notified and areas affected by the control program will be clearly identified by warning signs at all entrances.

“While the program is underway, it’s important for all residents and visitors to the area to be mindful of the signage that will be in place and to ensure their pets are not allowed to roam,” Mr Cathcart said.

More information about the program is available on council’s website – www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.

Residents can assist with the management of foxes by reporting suspected fox dens in the program area to council on 5475 7272.