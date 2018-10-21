Menu
Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

21st Oct 2018 6:00 AM

GROWING up in Noosa has left Billy Glover with an appreciation for the environment melding with the built form and a need to protect the region from over-development.

The 23-year-old four-wheel-driving and outdoors enthusiast is the first to graduate with a Bachelor of Urban Design and Town Planning (Honours) from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Now he is taking lessons from the lecture theatre into his role as a development planner at Noosa Council, a position secured following an internship during his study.

"One of the key things I learnt during my studies is that urban development should have a strong connection and integration with the lifestyle and values of the people who live there,” Mr Glover said.

"Residents and visitors of the Sunshine Coast often have a strong connection to the surrounding environment and the associated lifestyle opportunities, so we should retain the values of why people choose to live in or visit the region in the first place.

"The pressure of over-development on the Sunshine Coast highlights the importance of protecting land for suitable uses and achieving positive development outcomes,” he said.

While in high school at St Teresa's Catholic College in Noosaville, Mr Glover had a strong interest in building and design that mixed with his appreciation for the natural beauty of the local area.

"It is my role now as a planner to protect and contribute towards achieving the environmental, social and economic desires of the region,” he said.

"I enjoy discussing, negotiating and contributing positive outcomes for development sites in the region, providing places that are appealing, functional and appropriate for the unique surrounding environment and community.”

