CHARITABLE GESTURE: Simon Tracey from Woolworths and Henrietta Ardlie from OzHarvest with the fundraising tokens.
Looking to prevent Noosa locals going hungry

15th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

AS of this week Noosa Shire Woolworths shoppers can help feed feed the needy as part of the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

The purchase of every 50 cent appeal token helps provide a meal and with more than four million Australians experiencing food insecurity, hunger is a serious national issue.

According to Woolies, charities providing food relief reporting they could take double the food to meet demand and the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal at local Woolworths wiull controbute to the goal of more than $1 million nationally to assist more than 1300 charitable agencies. Noosa Woolworths group manager Tom Esler said; "At Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin, we understand that Christmas is a time to focus on family, friends and the local community.

OzHarvest state manager, Amy Cobb said; "There will be many families all across the country, including Noosa Shire struggling to put meals on the table.

"We can all make a difference together and play a vital role in helping feed an Australian in need. Through the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, together we can ensure charities can help support those in need and meet the growing demand for support.”

Woolworths has partnered with OzHarvest since 2015 to help reduce food waste by providing surplus fresh food from their supermarkets.

Noosa News

