Looking to restore a beachhead

THE WAT IT WAS: Erosion at Munna Point back in 2013.

BRINGING the beach back to Munna Point will be ongoing as Noosa Council has given the go ahead for the stage two phase of river foreshore rehabilitation.

Nabis Dredging was in line to be awarded the work after submitting a $263,737 tender. Stage one was undertaken after the Munna Point foreshore was severely eroded during Cyclone Oswald in January 2013, causing large trees to become undermined and a large scarp appear.

The council immediately installed a geofabric wall as emergent works to attempt to stop further erosion and the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection recommended a trial a groyne field to address the erosion and channel issues.

"It was anticipated that such a solution would ensure that any sand nourishment undertaken on the Munna Point Caravan site would be better protected,” a report to council said.

Stage one of the groyne field was completed last August by Nabis and a survey found the groynes have been successful in helping the accretion of sand on the beach.

"Erosion at the site has been minimised and dredging operations have allowed the river channel to move away from the Munna Point foreshore,” the report said.

Of the four tender bids, Nabis scored the third highest total technical score, however were the lowest tenderer on price.

"Nabis scored the lowest for the quality and safety categories.”

The report said Nabis had demonstrated that they had a sound construction safety plan and satisfactory work safety plans as well as quality management systems.