Looking to see Noosa navigate COVID-19

A month of celebrations as well frustrations due to COVID, including what could have been considered regress, however was progress?

Our former Queensland Small Business Champion, Maree Adshead, who sat on the Noosa Business Roundtable (the only one in QLD!!) throughout the COVID emergency, is now the Small Business Commissioner and is working on mediations and negotiations.

She met with our Noosa “biz” to address outstanding COVID issues included options for rent deferrals, and a strategy for our produce and products.

This via a focus on local, Queensland and Australian-made going forward, and how to level the ‘playing field’ regarding imports. A collective voice, and support from consumers, is vital going forward.

RIVER HULKS UPDATE

That sinking feeling in Noosa as action looms on our floating hulks.

A catch up with our MSQ team for progress updates on the Noosa River, included vessels of concern, the formation of a user group, ‘blitzing’ and the new SAM (Speed Awareness Monitor).

The “War on Wrecks” consultation is completed, with a package of legislative changes due by end of year as part of creating a safer, healthier river. Great work, and thank you also to our local police who assisted in the ‘rat’ patrol!

SPORTING TEAM CHECKS

The Saints have come marching in to Noosa.

With our borders reopening (except to hot spots) and the new Border Declaration Pass, there has been Facebook concerns regarding sporting teams coming to Noosa and we’ve provided comprehensive updates in response.

To summarise, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has ensured that safety protocols and exemption conditions are stricter than standard, requiring quarantines in a dedicated hotel, COVID Safe plans for each team and Return to Play Protocols.

We have been advised that teams were tested twice weekly for two months prior to arriving here and have had three tests (twice weekly) since arrival. These players are also in a ‘bubble’, only allowing contact with persons that have quarantined with them and even when out of quarantine, they have extensive restrictions into the future.

TEWANTIN TAFE FUTURE

While the decision by Noosa Council not to purchase the decommissioned TAFE site in Tewantin due to the financial impacts of COVID-19 was disappointing, it was not unexpected in this everchanging space.

In preparation of this eventuation, I have met with a number of providers over the past months, determined that this site will not sit idle nor deteriorate any longer.

The State Government is currently in negotiations with an education provider and I appreciate the support of Minister Fentiman and her Department in these endeavours, and look forward to sharing more on this in the next month.

Be assured that at every step on this very, very long journey, the focus has been on delivering a beneficial outcome for our community, and one that you would support.

With so much more to convey, check for updates on our Facebook page and Noosa 360, with the month in review captured via our newsletter.

Until next month, as always ‘high 5’, keep to the ‘1.5’ and washing those hands, and remain committed and alert. Complacency is not an option, as we have a ‘ways’ to go.

