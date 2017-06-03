Looking to seed oysters in next spawning cycle

GLORY DAYS: Fishing on the Noosa River in the days when the oysters were plentiful and so were the fish stocks.

NOOSA River's 15 trial oyster reefs will be built from dead shells discarded from a Moreton Island farm and be positioned in time for the next spawning season.

This is one of the key initiatives of the Bring Back The Fish that has been driven by the Noosa Parks Association and The Thomas Foundation with major financial backing from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

They are working with the Noosa and District Landcare and the University of the Sunshine Coast, the University of Queensland and other experts to help restore the river's once abundant oyster stocks.

"The shells have been cleaned and packed into about 150 cylindrical degradable bags, each approximately 1m long and 50cm in diameter,” the NPA's project sheet said.

"While oyster reefs functionally disappeared from the system more than 80 years ago, oyster spat are still naturally present in the river.

"Over time the spat will settle on the old shells, maturing and binding into reef conglomerates.”

The NPA said about one million oysters a year were harvested in the early 1900s and transported to Moreton Bay for fattening and sale.

"The impact of this commercial practice, plus trawling for fish and prawns, led to the destruction of the reefs and the demise of oyster reefs as a key ecological habitat in Noosa by the 1930s.”

An expert workshop facilitated by The Nature Conservancy, a science- based organisation in the US which has been restoring oyster reefs, mussel beds and sea-grass meadows, supports the Bring Back the Fish efforts.

TNC is restoring oyster reefs in Melbourne's Port Phillip Bay, establishing a demonstration project in the Gulf of St Vincent and a pilot reef in Albany in WA.

"Noosa's Bring Back the Fish project draws on this broad international and domestic experience. Its purpose is to restore fish habitat over time.”

