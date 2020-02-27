Menu
Putting a nice bit of bat on ball is Aedan Mayo for Tewantin Noosa.
Sport

Looking to turn tables on Nambour

Tewantin Noosa Junior Cricket
27th Feb 2020 12:45 PM

U11 Heat v Palmwoods away.

Short on players TNT batted first, and a solid start from Eddie, Finn and Oscar laid a platform, before Jett put on a display of power hitting, 66 (24) with 9 x 4s and 4 x 6’s (some clearing the ground!), a great partnership with Kai who also got in on the act with 19, including 3 x 4’s in his best batting this season, TNT finishing on 174. The Palmwoods batsman had no reply to TNT’s accurate bowling and tight fielding, reaching 103. Eddie cleaning up with 4 wickets, Oscar and Finn 2 each. TNT look to get one back on their early season rival Nambour in the last game Saturday.

U12 Storm took on Maroochydore Red.

Captain Will Caspers won the toss and put Maroochydore into bat. Maroochydore’s openers made a solid start to be 0/21 after 2 overs. Maroochydore maintained a healthy run rate but continued to lose wickets to be all out in the 16th over for 103. Best bowlers were Riley 2/15 (4), Charlie Harmer 2/4 (3) and Jackson Holland 1/1 (2). The top order started well with the 1st wicket not falling until the 12th over with the score at 91. Once Maroochydore’s score was passed in the 13th over the batters really opened the shoulders. It made for some great viewing but as a result the Storm were bowled out in the 27th over for a healthy total of 242. Best knocks to Aedan 71* (43), Rory Ramsden 59 (44), Charlie Harmer 41 (37) Lucas Dehn 35 (36).

U12 Storm v Maroochydore Red away.

TNT won the toss and put Maroochydore into bat, their openers made a solid start to be 0/21 after 2 overs. Maroochydore maintained a healthy run rate but continued to lose wickets to be all out in the 16th over for 103. Best bowlers were Riley 2/15, Charlie H 2/4 and Jackson H 1/1. TNT started well, reaching 91 before the first wicket fell in the 12th over. TNT soon passed the target then really opened the shoulders. It made for some great viewing before being bowled out for 242, Aedan 71* (43) (pictured), Rory R – 59 (44), Charlie H – 41 and Lucas D – 35.

U13 Storm at home v Yandina.

TNT bowled first after winning the toss. Grabbing a few key wickets before drinks saw TNT in a comfortable position and by over 20 Yandina were 6/110. But the last 2 batsman were tough to dismiss and held on until the 2nd last over when Dan nabbed the final wicket. Yandina posted 8/158. Dan 3/16 and Mack 2/19 pick of the bowlers. TNT started out a bit slow, but soon got the run rate happening, looking comfortable at 3/101. But an unlucky run-out followed by a series of wicket losses saw TNT all out in the 23rd over, 8/122. Max 35, Harry 34.

