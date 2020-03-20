Looking to withstand COVID-19

Even though you may not want to hear the word ‘Corona’, I will say it. And deviate from my usual monthly update to speak about this virus, even though you have been inundated over the last couple of weeks via the nightly news, Facebook, and on the streets. And have struggled to find some ‘loo’ rolls in the fallout!

This has been a tough time. Not only for our community, across the globe.

As Queenslanders, we have confronted much in the previous months, from drought and bushfires, to floods and now fever alert. As we have done throughout our short history, we confront these challenges, manage them and come out the other side with another set of valuable skills, and learnings.

This has included through the trauma of wars, and the Depression, where even an orange was considered ‘gold’. We build further resilience and an appreciation for the incredible country and communities we live in through these times, as well those who work so hard to keep us safe. Tackling this virus is no different.

For this MP, the last fortnight has been spent taking forward the concerns of every single person that has contacted me. Those without a car to get to a fever clinic, or who has trouble accessing 13HEALTH. Voters who do not wish to attend voting booths, and those that are volunteering there. Our key pillar industries, workers, and the businesses that rely on these industries. Workers who are not directly reliant, but know that when the local economy suffers, everyone is impacted.

The reality is that when you are a premier tourism destination, with our economy majorly reliant on visitors, COVID-19 and the cancellations that are coming through as a result present real hardship for our electorate and all who live here. In terms of paying rents, mortgages, and other essentials. In terms of mental and physical wellbeing and being able to think beyond this week.

Meetings, phone calls, emails and texts with Departments and Ministers over this time has concentrated on the ‘now’ as well strategy moving forward from this time, and no doubt has not endeared me to these teams who are working around the clock?

These discussions have focused on ensuring that our vulnerable have access to testing, medical and home services, our industries have financial assistance and information, and our workers including our sole traders who may be without an income, a replacement.

Whether that be through Centrelink or a Federal Government initiative that ensures that we do not have our workers facing homelessness. Because that is the reality for many who work in a casualised space – our hospitality and resort staff, musos, artists … any that derive their income from visitors. For many, including myself in the past, the fear when your hours are cut through diminished trade, is traumatic.

From everything I have seen so far, State is rising to the challenge. They are responding to their MP’s and communities’ requests, and we are seeing daily this through relief packages which I have posted up on Facebook, including interest free loans for businesses.

Even though we have not seen a response from the Federal realm directly to these concerns as of time of writing, I have no doubt that there will be a response to our ‘grassroots’ requests imminently. With ‘Corona’, we have a long haul, and with 1 in 4 Australians predicted to ‘catch’ this bug over the coming months, our strength is in management of ourselves and resources to slow the virus and keep our economies stable.

As you would already know, for all of us in our daily lives, the best way to achieve this is through being responsible, sensible and mindful. Hand wash FREQUENTLY, self-quarantine if you have been overseas in the last 14 days or been in close contact with a carrier, or if feeling ‘off’, take some time out.

There can be those who may ‘carry’ and display no symptoms, and to compensate as we go about our normal life, refrain from the hugs and handshakes (this has been REALLY hard for me!), keep your connectivity on the street with strangers to under 15 minutes and a couple of metres distance (again, really hard for me!), and if you are feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms, please call 13 HEALTH to seek advice. If there is a ‘jam’, head to this LINK HERE and if you cannot get the information you need, call me on 53193100.

We have so many working with us. The Australian Red Cross are already providing access to support, medical supplies and groceries if you are quarantined. We have volunteers signing up daily to join in efforts to provide, including on Facebook, whether that be a conversation, or a shopping drop off for those that may have pre-existing conditions or are elderly. Supermarkets are offering times for our vulnerable to shop outside of the peak, as well free delivery of groceries.

At every single step, we are all in this together, and by not hoarding or acting irresponsibly, we can continue to enjoy our enviable lifestyle. Yes, we may be a bit constricted in our wanderings overseas and otherwise, however by hanging at home we can support our businesses and our workers, who need us. Have lunch out, go shopping or if you have a pre-existing condition, buy Noosa goodies online.

This is a time to support each other, be responsible (yes if you have a cold or cough, put on a mask or keep the required distance as I am!) and instead of visiting our elders, give them a call until we are past the peak.

We are well-prepared, well-provisioned and we are being listened to. We just now need to move into the next phase – which includes yours truly moving beyond the tissues if everyone would stop hoarding the toot paper? I will keep you updated via FB or www.sandybolton.com Connect/360

Until next month, remember to be wary of some FB shares. Please take time to ‘google’ the advice being given before onsharing? #misinformation #ifitsoundstoogood?