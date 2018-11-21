Menu
MUSICAL: Coast Academy of Song and Dance will perform The Lost Jewel on December 1.
News

Lost Jewel a treat for kids

21st Nov 2018

COME and join the 100 strong cast of Coast Academy of Song and Dance as they transport you to a magical world in The Lost Jewel where the characters you've read about in books and watched in movies are in fact real.

This is an original musical your kids will love and it's jam-packed with classic hits that will have the whole family clapping along.

The principal of CASD, Anna Quayle, herself an ex-professional music theatre performer, is delighted with the talent and enthusiasm of her students.

"It's been a lot of fun preparing for this event. Our school puts on musicals every year so the students have an opportunity to do what they love - sing, dance and act in front of a large audience,” she said.

"The bottom line of a good performance is if everyone on stage is having a great time, then the audience will have a great time too and the positive energy in the theatre will be electric.”

Anna, who wrote the musical, wanted to offer a fun-filled show students and their families would enjoy, full of witches, wizards, unicorns, and pumpkins.

Details

What: The Lost Jewel.

When: Saturday December 1, 11am and 6pm.

Where: The J, Noosa Junction.

Tickets: $35 adult/$28 concession/child under three free on the knee.

Book: www.thej.com.au, box office at 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction or phone 53296560.

Noosa News

