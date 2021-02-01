Menu
Panic buys as Perth plunged into snap five day lockdown (9 News Perth)
‘Lost their minds’: Perth shops in chaos

by Andrew Bucklow
1st Feb 2021 5:17 AM

Perth residents ignored a plea from Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan not to 'panic buy' after it was announced the city would be going into lockdown for the next five days.

As he addressed the media to announce the lockdown on Sunday afternoon, Mr McGowan said: "There is no need to rush to the supermarket. There will not be a shortage of toilet paper or other goods. You will be able to go out and shop for essentials over the course of this week. I urge everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly."

But his plea fell of deaf ears with Perth residents rushing to supermarkets to stock up.

Social media quickly lit up with photos and videos showing long queues at supermarkets around the city.

RELATED: Full list of lockdown restrictions in Perth

People are pictured flooding into Coles Southern River on the outside of Perth as the city heads into lockdown with new community transmissions of COVID-19. Picture: Instagram / Perthguts
"People have lost their minds," one person captioned a video showing their local Coles filled shoulder-to-shoulder with unmasked shoppers.

"The virus isn't turning up at 6pm. It's already there. That's why you're going into lockdown. You need a mask more than you need toilet paper," another added.

The state's Police Commissioner Chris Dawson begged WA residents to be "considerate" when venturing to the supermarket.

"Do not do panic shopping," he echoed the premier, who repeatedly advised that "there is no need to rush" for groceries.

"We just have to respond in the way that we responded previously, and we will get through this in consideration of all our vulnerable people in the community."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Lost their minds': Perth shops in chaos

