Menu
Login
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017 Trevor Veale
News

Mother reunited with lost child

24th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the young boy found walking the streets of Korora alone this morning has now been reunited with his mother. 

The boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station by officers, before police made a public appeal.

 

9AM: COFFS Clarence police have located a young boy wandering the streets.

He was located in Sandy Beach Road, Korora by a member of the public who alerted police around 8.30am this morning.

The boy the is now at Coffs Harbour Police Station and is safe and well and attempting to help officers with his name, police said. 

Police believe he is around 2-3 years old, wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, beige/fawn shorts with a 'Lightening McQueen' motif.

If anyone can assist police to locate his parent(s) or may know where he lives, please call Coffs Harbour Police Station urgently on 02 6691 0799.

More Stories

child coffs harbour korora lost boy toddler
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Pooling his photography talent

    Pooling his photography talent

    News Local photographer to exhibit tidal pool snaps taken on his analogue camera in Noosa National Park

    More electronic eyes on Noosa

    More electronic eyes on Noosa

    News Precinct safer than ever now

    Greek food gods descend on Noosa River

    Greek food gods descend on Noosa River

    News Taste the flavours on Greece without leaving Noosa