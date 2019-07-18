Lots of fun at Park Sounds

The Lots will play Park Sounds at Eumundi on Sunday.

The Lots will play Park Sounds at Eumundi on Sunday.

BRING your picnic rug on Sunday, July 21 from 1pm for three hours of Park Sounds.

It will be a fabulous afternoon of free live music in Dick Caplick Park, in the centre of Eumundi.

The line-up will see Alisha Todd, Majelen and The Lots take to the stage.

From her humble beginnings being raised on country and '90's pop in Gympie, to opening the lid of Pandora's box of worldly delights, Todd has sung her way through it all with a fiery passion that only grows with time.

Brisbane-based guitarist and singer Majelen is one to watch in the indie/folk music scene.

With a unique percussive acoustic guitar style, Majelen's music is combination of ground-breaking technical fluency and speed, thought-provoking lyrics, improvised melodies and captivating stage presence.

The Lots banded together in the forests of the Sunshine Coast many moons ago and write songs for the socially, politically and environmentally conscious.

Since recording and releasing their debut EP Sit Up Straight in 2018, the band has matured as a collective of artists, continuing to write new songs and build a strong local following.

With broad influences of roots, reggae, ska, rock n funk, they create a blend of subtropical groove that will lift your souls.

This is an alcohol-free event, and was originally scheduled for July 7.