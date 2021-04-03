Lots of photos: Epic surf contest draws eager crowd
Plenty of onlookers lined the shore at Moffat Beach on Friday as heats started for the Pa and Ma Bendall Memorial Surfing Contest.
The 47th annual event is scheduled to run until Sunday and will feature about 120 surfers.
Here are a few pictures of people enjoying some great surfing and a morning outside.