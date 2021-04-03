Menu
Crowds enjoyed a great morning out during the first day of competition for the Pa and Ma Bendall Memorial Surfing Contest at Moffat Beach.
Crowds enjoyed a great morning out during the first day of competition for the Pa and Ma Bendall Memorial Surfing Contest at Moffat Beach.
Surfing

Lots of photos: Epic surf contest draws eager crowd

Stuart Cumming
3rd Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Plenty of onlookers lined the shore at Moffat Beach on Friday as heats started for the Pa and Ma Bendall Memorial Surfing Contest.

The 47th annual event is scheduled to run until Sunday and will feature about 120 surfers.

Here are a few pictures of people enjoying some great surfing and a morning outside.

moffat beach pa and ma bendall photo gallery sunshine coast surfing surfing contest
The Sunshine Coast Daily

