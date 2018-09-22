Lots to do in school holidays

IT'S spring school holiday time - and that means time to find out what's on in the shire to keep the kids occupied. Here's a small sample:

Circus workshops

NOOSA Fair Shopping Centre is hosting free circus workshops on September 24, 26 and 28 from 10am to 1pm, and clown shows on October 2, 4 and 6 at 10.30am and 12.30pm. Noosa Fair is on Lanyana Way, Noosa Heads. For more information phone Jacqui on 0407 067 205.

Noosa Country Drive

TOURISM Noosa's Noosa Country Drive has expanded to now include the Gympie region, including the Mary Valley. Visitors can create their very own touring route on the website or take one of the four suggested loops. Visit www.noosacountry

drive.com.au for details and an interactive map.

Booin Gari Festival

THIS year's Booin Gari is on Tuesday, September 25, at Noosaville Lions Park, Gympie Tce, Noosaville, from 9.30am-3.30pm. Celebrate unique Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and immerse yourself in Australia's First Nation culture. Kabi Kabi custodian Lyndon Davis hosts the popular family festival on the banks of the Noosa River.

Scarecrow Festival

THE Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival runs from October 1 and is great fodder for 'crow spotting, the fun game for visitors who travel country roads looking for straw creatures, honouring the tradition of building scarecrows.

There's a map to lead you down country roads and discover new places, and it's a great excuse to pack a picnic and tour Mary Valley Country. Visit www.facebook.com and search for Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival.

Fit Kids sessions

HIGH-energy fun activities, games and sports at Noosa Leisure Centre.

Wednesday, September 26: 5-8yrs 10.30am to noon, 8-12yrs 1-2.30pm, and similar for Wednesday, October 3. $13 per child.

Learn to swim

NOOSA Aquatic Centre's heated pools are geared up for National Learn to Swim Week, with new customers getting some free lessons. All levels catered for, between September 24 and 28, and October 2 and 5.

Clay sculpting

NOOSA Regional Gallery runs art-making programs, including Prickly Echidna, for children aged 6-8, on Tuesday, September 25, from 10.30am. Or Sculpting Sea Animals for 9-12 year-olds, from 1.30pm.