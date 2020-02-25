Love for the ocean, surf and art combine

A CELEBRATION of women coming together to share their love for the ocean, surf, art, photography and surfwear opens tonight at Halse Lodge in Noosa Heads.

She to Sea, an all female exhibition being held in conjunction with the Noosa Festival of Surfing, this year includes work from well-known surf photographer Cait Miers.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Cait Miers to the exhibition this year as one of the leading women’s surf photographers having shot for Roxy, Billabong, the WSL, and many of Australia’s Tourism bodies it is amazing to have her involved,” said event organiser Tracy Naughton of Let Me Sea.

“Along with Cait we welcome originally from Germany, Lotta and the Waves, and hailing from the UK, Hannah Prewitt, both who are emerging forces in the surf photography world.

“Other new comers include local artists Anna Wallman and Heidi Obi.”

Ms Naughton, who is herself an artist and surf photographer, had the brainchild for She to Sea a few years ago as a way for women to support each other through their work and passion for the ocean.

“I am so stoked to be gearing up for our third annual exhibition, it is something that is so important to me and all the girls involved, we have some new comers this year and we can’t wait to share new work,” she said.

Ms Naughton said her idea originally stemmed from a desire to belong to something larger than herself, to build a network for women in the creative surf industry.

“I have been asked if our exhibition is anti men or if men are even allowed to attend and I was quite shocked at the thought that people thought men were not invited to join in,” she said.

“It was not the point at all, we have so much love and respect for the men of surfing but this is about something which faces women in business and in general life, its not about anti men its about pro women, encouraging each other to be the best we can.

“Quite often we are our own biggest critics, and to have empowering women around us to share our dreams and creative journeys within the industry is the ultimate confidence boost.

Ms Naughton said everyone was welcome to share the She to Sea experience.

“Alongside the art and photography we have small local brands She & the Sea and Dkoko Bikinis who will both have women’s surf wear for sale on the night,” she said.

“Each year we get the most positive feedback from the public, it’s just an all round good vibe.”

Catch the event today, Tuesday, February 25, at Halse Lodge from 5pm.