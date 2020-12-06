Menu
Buddina couple Graeme and Diana Armstrong celebrate their wedding day 65 years ago.
Love grows stronger even after 65 years together

6th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Graeme Armstrong proposed to girlfriend Diana Jardine in 1955 after learning he was to move to England for a new job.

They were married at Church of England Grammar School Chapel on December 9 of that year.

They bid farewell to family and friends as they travelled for nearly eight years in England and The Philippines before settling in Brisbane, then Buddina.

Now, 65 years later, they will celebrate their anniversary with their family at their son’s home in Diddillibah.

The Armstrongs have four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren so far.

Having lived in Buddina for 20 years, they are active members of Kawana Probus, Beerwah Golf Club and HTK Anglican Church.

