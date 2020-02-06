‘Love in the air’ at library this month

NOOSA and Cooroy Librarys are always jam-packed with events.

Here is what’s planned for the month of February.

For bookings and inquiries phone 5329 6555 or www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au

Storytime

Noosaville Library – Tuesdays & Thursdays 10—10.45am

Cooroy Library – Wednesdays, 10—10.45am

Stories, songs and creative play - to encourage language and listening skills, promote attention and curiosity aimed at the under 5’s. During school term.

Free. No bookings required.

Babes in Arms - F5F

Noosaville Library–Tuesdays, 9—9.30am

Cooroy Library – Thursdays, 10—10.30am

Early literacy program. Babies love the sound of your voice. Rhymes and songs are great for growing baby brains! Join us for 30 minutes of songs, rhymes and finger plays. Learn those old traditional songs, and some new ones too. Share rhymes, songs and books with your baby. Enjoy the company of a friendly and relaxing group. During school term.

Free. Bookings preferred.

CoderDojo

Noosaville Library - Saturdays, 9am—12.30pm

At a Dojo, young people between 7 and 17 learn how to code, develop websites, apps, programs, games and much more. In addition to learning to code, members meet like minded people, show off what they’ve been working on and learn new things. During school term.

Free. Bookings and inquiries via Eventbrite website

Cooroy Makerspace – See the Space!

Cooroy Library – Wednesdays, 2—4pm

Noosa Makerspace – See the Space!, Noosaville Library – Fridays, 2—4pm

If you think you’d like to attend one of the makerspace workshops or perhaps become a member but want to find out more, then come along and check out the space, technology and chat to other members! If you like what you see and decide to become a member, you can register your interest by sending an email to libraryevents@noosa.qld.gov.au

Free. No bookings required.

English Speaking Group

Noosaville Library–Wednesdays, 1.30—3.30pm

Make new friends and learn to speak Australian. Practise your speaking and listening skills while learning about Aussie culture. Our friendly tutors will help you understand real-life issues and everyday skills. All welcome. During school term.

Free. No bookings required.

Family History Friday

Noosaville Library 2nd and 4th Friday, 9.30—11.30am

Bring your family history questions, big or small, for advice and suggestions to get you started or to help unravel stubborn mysteries.

Free. No bookings required.

Mobile Robotics Showcase, Mobile Library

1st to 8th each month, 9am—5pm

Come and join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics on board the Mobile Library. Discover, create, experiment, learn, and play! All levels of robot enthusiasts welcome.

Free. No booking required.

Colouring and Conversation

Noosaville Library - February 3, 10am—12pm.

Come along and enjoy a morning of calming adult colouring and pleasant conversation.

Free. No bookings required.

Makerspace Membership Inductions

Noosaville Library - February 4, 10am—12pm

Cooroy Library - February 6, 12—2pm

This induction workshop will cover the workplace health and safety requirements of using the spaces, training on how to book the technologies and responsibilities as a Makerspace Member. Please note that attendance at this workshop requires a $20 Makerspace Membership fee. This will give you independent access to Cooroy and Noosa Makerspaces to use the 3D printers, Sewing Equipment, Digitization Equipment and Virtual Reality Technologies. Your Makerspace Membership will link to your library membership so please bring along your library card, or, if you are not already a member, some photo ID and proof of address so that we can create a library membership for you.

Cost $20 Membership. Bookings required. Ages 16+

Finding Meaningful Work

Cooroy Library - February 4, 10—11.30am

Noosaville Library - February 12, 10—11.30am

Discover ways to identify your strengths, skills and purpose to make confident decisions about your career. Meera Miller from BUZZ Career Counselling will provide useful tools and interactive activities that will help you realise ways you can add value to a workplace and create a career intention.

Free. Bookings required.

Beginners sewing workshop

Make a Mesh Produce Bag, Noosaville Library - February 5, 9.30—11.30am

This hands on workshop is designed for beginners. Learn to make your own reusable produce bag and help reduce single-use plastic. All materials provided for you to make a lightweight, see through and washable bag, which also make great gifts. Held in the Noosa Makerspace.

Free. Bookings required. Age 16+

Support Services in Our Community

Noosaville Library - February 5, 10—11.30am

Cooroy Library - February 11, 10—11.30am

Find out what services and social groups are available at Noosa Community Support, a Noosa Council service. The range of activities include health and lifestyle programs and social groups with bingo, outings, BBQs, and art. Also learn more about the My Aged Care service in this session, and how Noosa Community Support can help you navigate the process.

Free. Bookings required.

My Aged Care Assistance

Cooroy Library - February 5, 1—3pm

Noosaville Library – February 6 and 13, 1—3pm

Do you need assistance navigating the My Aged Care system? It’s never too early to talk about getting some extra help and knowing what services are available before you need them. Noosa Community Support will have one of their friendly, knowledgeable staff available to discuss any questions you may have about My Aged Care and support services that may be available for you or your loved one.

Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Rooftop Cinema - The Lion King

Cooroy Library - February 7, 6.30—8.30pm

The Lion King, presented by Starry Nights Outdoor Movies in partnership with Noosa Library Service. For all ages, no bookings required. Entry by donation. For more information contact Starry Nights www.starrynights.com.au

Free entry with gold coin donation appreciated

Book Cafe, Noosaville Library - 10/2/2020, 9:30 AM-11:00 AM

Read any good books lately? If you enjoy sharing your thoughts on your favourites join us at Book Cafe. With fun and informal chats over coffee, tell us about books you’ve enjoyed – or not!

Free. No bookings required.

Introduction to 3D Printing

Noosaville Library - February 11, 10am—12pm

Cooroy Library - February 13, 2—4pm

Would you like to know more about 3D printing? This hands-on, beginner’s workshop will provide you with an overview of the basics of 3D design and printing. You will learn how to design a 3D object using Tinkercad and you will be guided in how to print it out on the 3D printers. Held in the Noosa Makerspace.

Free. Bookings required. Age 16+

Introduction to the Overlocker

Noosaville Library - February 12, 9.30—11.30am

Introduction to the Overlocker - Discover the power of the overlocker in this hands on beginners workshop. Learn some tips and techniques on how to get the most out of the overlocker and build confidence in giving your sewing projects that professional finish. BYO fabric to create a handy shopping bag.

Free. Bookings required. Age 16+

Make an Arduino Weather Station

Noosaville Library - February 12, 3—5pm

Intro to Arduino. In this three-part series discover how to code these popular microprocessors. Participants will learn the basics of the Arduino coding language and assemble and program a desktop weather station to take home. Also learn how to design and 3D print the weather station case.

Cost $15 for the 3 part series. Age 16+. Please complete the online form to register your interest. Note this course is aimed at beginners with little or no experience in coding electronics.

Library Lovers Day

Noosaville Library - February 14, 10—11am

Cooroy Library - February 14, 10—11am

Its Library Lovers Day! Enjoy the beautiful sounds of Artistri, pick up a blind date book and uncover something new, and enjoy a delicious Library Lovers cupcake.

Mobile Library

Peregian Beach - February 14 1—5pm

3D Design and Printing - Next Steps!

Noosaville Library - February 18, 10am—12pm

3D Design and Printing Next Steps! Have you attended the 3D Printing Beginner’s workshop and you’re still keen to learn more? This interactive workshop will further explore the printing elements of 3D Design. You will learn tips and tricks to improve the quality of your print jobs, solving printing problems, calibrating the printers and changing filament. Held in the Noosa Makerspace.

Free. Bookings required. Ages 16+

Learn to Write a Powerful Memoir

Cooroy Library - February 18 10—11.30am

Noosaville Library - February 26, 10—11.30am

Join Mary-Lou Stephens, local author of two memoirs, as she chats to Leigh Robshaw and Mary Garden about their new books and their writing experiences. The conversation will uncover the reasons why the authors wrote their books, the challenges they faced and useful tips for those wanting to write their own personal stories. Mary Garden is a freelance journalist, with two books published. Leigh Robshaw, an accomplished feature writer with 20 years experience as a journalist, has just published her first book. These authors will share the wealth of knowledge they have gained through their varied and successful writing journeys.

Sewing Workshop - Nappy Cover and Singlet Set

Noosaville Library - February 26, 9.30—11.30am

Make a Nappy cover and Applique Singlet Set - BYO fabric and singlet and learn to make a nappy cover and matching singlet set for a bouncing bundle of joy in your life. You will use a pattern to create a nappy cover and also learn the technique of applique to create a matching singlet. Bring your own fabric and singlet or onesie in any size from 000- 1. Held in the Noosa Makerspace.

Free. Bookings required.