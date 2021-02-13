Love is in the air: Best ways to spend Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air and so is money it seems with Aussies tipped to spend big this Valentine’s Day.

According to new research by Finder $1.1 billion will be spent nationally on spoiling loved ones this February 14.

The survey of 1004 respondents revealed that 1 in 3 Australians will fork out $178 each on average.

Buyers will spend almost $427 million on dining out, followed by $381 million on presents, $110 million on fan favourite flowers and $76 million on chocolates.

Men are expected to spend the most on their significant others, forking out around $210 each on average, compared to just $134 for women.

If you’ve left your run a bit late don’t worry here’s a few quick last minute gift ideas to get you out of hot water.

Yandina’s Spirit House runs a cooking class where you can learn tips and tricks from their chefs or if you're just in the mood for eating, gift vouchers of any amount are available.

The Float Space in Maroochydore is offering up to 30% off on packages but get in quick offer ends on February 14.

If your loved one is a daredevil, why not grab a voucher for the new shark dive at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.

You can't go past the Noosa Chocolate Factory, stop by the retail outlet in Noosaville to sample their latest tasty treats.

For a tipple or two, check out Woombye-based distillers Sunshine & Sons, there is classic dry gin, barrel-aged gin and tropical parfait gin that will wake up any tastebuds.

A relaxing massage perhaps? Look no further than Ikatan Day Spa Noosa – awarded ‘Best Spa in Noosa’ Ikatan offer authentic spa treatments, packages and full day retreats focused on de-stressing and wellness and gift vouchers!

A warning has been issued with romance scams still one of the leading causes of financial loss.

There can be a dark side to the day of love with singles urged to be wary with romance scams one of the leading causes of financial loss affecting the community.

“People are often at their most vulnerable when they are looking for love and this makes them more susceptible to scammers around Valentine’s Day,” said Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman.

“Dating and romance scammers take advantage of people looking for romantic partners, often via dating websites, apps or social media by pretending to be prospective companions.

“They play on emotional triggers and express strong emotions in a relatively short time, including declaring their love very early on in the relationship.”

In 2020, according to Scamwatch over 590 Queenslanders reported losing more than $9.4 million to dating and romance scammers but that figure is likely to be just the start of the lonely-hearts club, because many people who are scammed don’t report it.