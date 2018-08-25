Love is in the air-filled balloon forest

ON SHOW: Everyone's favourite balloon duo will open their enchanted wedding venue to the public from Sunday.

NOOSA'S Miss Donna and Mr Jay are getting married tomorrow, but first they have tied the knots on thousands of balloons to create an enchanted forest set for a magical wedding.

The entertaining duo of Donna Egan and Jason Cochrane ordered in more than 113,500 balloons and a team of 25 international balloon-designing friends to set up the space at Noosa Leisure Centre.

"I always wanted to get married in a balloon dress,” Donna said.

"We thought we could do a balloon garden but the more we talked about it the bigger it got and now it has turned into a forest.”

The newlyweds will open their enchanted forest to the public from Sunday, complete with caves, waterfalls, animals and a wedding garden.

"There is also a lot of hype at the moment regarding plastic, and balloons are actually made from latex not plastic,” Donna said.

Even though the balloons are biodegradable, Miss Donna always encourages responsible disposable.

"Balloon realising is still polluting so it is always good to pin it and bin it,” she said.

There will be information on balloons and the environment with ticket proceeds going to Australian Marine Conservation Society and PEBA (Pro Environment Balloon Society).

So 'pop' in from August 26-28 to check out the display.

Pricing and times at www.missdonna.com.au.