Love is in the ‘hair’ for salon under the pump

CUTTING EDGE: Tewantin's Fringe Hair has a new look and is ready to welcome customers post-coronavirus. Owner Penni Smith inside the salon.

A POPULAR hair salon is now a cut above after moving to a new location as customers rush to chop their locks post-coronavirus.

Fringe Hair recently moved from its Noosaville store to Hilton Terrace in Tewantin, upgrading its facilities in the process.

Owner Penni Smith said the business, which had been servicing the Noosa community for 25 years, moved while many salons were shut due to coronavirus.

“It was an interesting process because it all happened during COVID, so it was a little bit of a hard thing to do, but we got through it all and we’ve opened,” she said.

Between the luxurious furniture and new drinks service, Ms Smith said the hair salon had been “extremely busy” since opening its doors.

The new waiting area at Tewantin's Fringe Hair.

“With the relocation, I think people like to see a new experience and we’ve gone above and beyond with the new fit out in the salon to make it luxurious,” she said.

“I think it was a really good move for us to move from Noosaville because … being right on that roundabout was tucked away a little bit.

“Here at the new area at the shops on Hilton Terrace, it’s a lot more visual.”

Ms Smith said her staff were dedicated to supporting clients through the difficult coronavirus period, offering a new incentive to those struggling financially.

“What we’re trying to do is support the public because obviously Noosa people have been hit hard with it being a tourist area,” she said.

“So what I’ve done is for the month of June, which we’ll probably extend to July, is half-price services.

“One of the girls that works in the salon, she’s just concentrating on looking after the local people that have financially been affected by COVID.”

Call the salon on 5474 2884 to book an appointment.