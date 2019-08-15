‘Love of my life’: Victim's friend crushed

The best friend of Sydney stabbing victim, Michaela Dunn, says she is mourning the loss of the love of her life.

The best friend of Sydney stabbing victim, Michaela Dunn, says she is mourning the loss of the love of her life.

The best friend of Michaela "Mikki" Dunn said the world was "truly a much darker place" without the 24-year-old Sydney woman, who was brutally stabbed to death in a CBD apartment.

"My world has been taken away from me. My other half, my best friend and the love of my life," Ashleigh Elise posted to Instagram today.

"No words are able to describe the light you were, not just to me - but everyone.

"You were the most beautiful person, inside and out. You would brighten up anywhere you went just by your presence; and now the world is truly a much darker place.

"I love you Mik's, so much."

She thanked Ms Dunn for always being by her side and stated life would never be the same.

"I can't believe you're not here," the best friend said.

"This is something I will never be able to recover from. I don't know how to breathe without you."

Ms Dunn was found in a Clarence St apartment with a fatal laceration to her neck about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Her alleged attacker, 20-year-old Mert Ney, was seen at 2pm brandishing a knife along the city's streets before he was dramatically detained with wicker chairs and a milk crate, then arrested.

Police were then alerted to the discovery of Ms Dunn's body.

Tributes, including a small teddy bear with a message ‘Taken too soon’, were left outside the Sydney apartment building where Michaela Dunn was found dead. Picture: Derrick Krusche

Ms Dunn's best friend's post was accompanied with a slide show of pictures of the two young women at various social events, with smiles plastered across their faces.

It has been swamped with messages of love and condolences.

"Mikki's light will always be shining on you," friend Tegan King commented.

Many posted simple love hearts in support.

Michaela Dunn’s best friend, Ashleigh, says she doesn’t know how she will recover from the 24-year-old’s death in Sydney’s CBD on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram

Further details about the well-travelled victim from Sydney's inner west, who had been working as an escort at the time of her death, have emerged since Tuesday afternoon.

She attended Rosebank College in Five Dock and graduated in 2012.

Ms Dunn went on to study at Notre Dame University and posted pictures of her time on campus.

Rosebank College principal Tom Galea said the school was "mindful of the sadness and grief" being experienced by Ms Dunn's parents, Joanne and James, and her older sister Emily - who graduated from Rosebank in 2007.

He said many of her friends were also ex-students of the college.

In a letter issued to the community yesterday, Mr Galea said Ms Dunn was fondly remembered as a "highly successful and much valued student" at Rosebank.

"She was one of four social justice captains in her graduating year and an accomplished student with a passionate commitment to excellence who received academic merit awards in her studies," he said.

Ms Dunn was well-respected, conscientious and highly motivated, Mr Galea said.

"She was seen as a mature, resilient young woman and a positive role model," he said.

The principal acknowledged that the loss of someone so young would undoubtedly have a huge impact on the community.

"Counselling services and prayer and reflection spaces are available for those who might be affected by these tragic events," Mr Galea said.

Ms Dunn's family issued a statement through the NSW Police on Tuesday requesting privacy.

Ney remains in police custody.

The young woman described her ‘Mik’s’ as a light in everyone’s lives. Picture: Instagram