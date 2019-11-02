Love of Noosa drives this ultra competitor on to amazing highs

Ashleigh Gentle – just feeling the love at Noosa Tri to spur her own.

Ashleigh Gentle – just feeling the love at Noosa Tri to spur her own.

FOR someone who has six Noosa Triathlon titles already under her belt, Brisbane’s Ash Gentle might be expected this Sunday to be attuned only to an all-consuming seventh win.

Gentle will be giving her all, which includes an epic 85kph screaming bike descent of the Tibeerwah Range, but what will power her most is the sheer love of this event.

At the back end of a tough by successful year, Gentle could be forgiven for feeling jaded, but this crowd and her fellow competitor’s spirt of celebration never fails to carry her along.

“I’m born and bred and a very proud Queenslander and always will be. The homely feel and the love that I have for that place (Noosa) and the crowd and the atmosphere is kind of really hard to describe,” the Oakley sponsored athlete said.

“No matter how tired, or how unmotivated, or successful, or whatever, I’ve been through the year, I can always seem to find and extra gear when I get to Noosa.

“That’s something I’m really proud of.”

Gentle said she loves the way the field and the crowds have grown and grown over the years and it is far and away her favourite event of the year.

“I feel really connected to everyone who’s out on the course. It makes me so happy to see so many people out there enjoying the sport that I love as well.”

The bad news for her rivals is that Gentle is relaxed and fit, but more determined than ever to put a knockout Noosa Tri together on Sunday.

“I just want to be super consistent over all three distances,” she said.

“I haven’t this year felt that I’ve put together a race which I’ve been happy with over swim, bike and run.

“I’m just going to think all the processes, stay in the moment and just really nail a solid swim, bike, run.”

That’s a simple but effective race goal.

“To me that’s the key for me being successful. It’s pretty exciting really. It’s come around pretty quick.

“I’ve had a bit of time at home. I had my brother’s wedding and now that that’s all done, it’s like wow … it’s already here.”

She said having some pleasant family distractions has been good to take the edge off her stressful and long year of competing at the highest level.

“To be able to (just) do some training for something like the Noosa Tri, which is my favourite event of the year … to have time to have to enjoy home and family and friends is good.”

Ash grew up on the Gold Coast, but at the end of last year moved up to Brisbane to be with her partner Josh. They’ve built a house together and now appreciates the space she’s in.

After Noosa she will enjoy the post-race atmosphere with her parents who come up every year to “join in the fun” along with the rest of her support team.

A week later she will be tackling her first half Ironman triathlon in China and then go for a well deserved holiday.

– PETER GARDINER

.