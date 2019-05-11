Love of people, sport combined

EXPERT HELP: Exercise physiologist Liz Wells works with a patient at her new Tewantin clinic, Wellbeing and Fitness.

EXERCISE physiologist Liz Wells has always loved two things - helping people and sport.

The ex-physical education teacher has combined the passions and, along with her physiotherapist father, opened Wellbeing and Fitness in Tewantin.

"From the age of seven I started 'helping' my father... in his own private practice by applying heat packs, massaging knees and over-seeing strapping technique,” Liz said.

"It was then that I decided I wanted to have my own clinic where I could run a collaborative, dynamic, exciting and rewarding rehabilitation centre where my father and I treat patients in a combined manner.

"With my father there as the primary physio diagnosing and treating injuries, and me providing the exercise prescription and rehabilitation, I believe we can offer something special with both services under one roof.”

One of Liz's first clients was an 11-year-old sponsored skateboarder who fractured both bones in her lower leg.

Liz said it's not just people with injuries who can benefit from seeing an exercise physiologist.

"There are a wide-range of reasons why a person may benefit from consulting an accredited exercise physiologist,” she said.

"These include chronic disease management such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, musculoskeletal disease, cancer or neurological conditions.

"I can also assist with improvement of functional capacity, give advice on lifestyle modification to improve your health, assist you with developing strength both pre and post surgery or simply be there to help you find the confidence to undertake an appropriate exercise program.”

Although exercise physiologists sounded similar to personal trainers, Liz said the two were not to be confused.

"Exercise physiologists hold, at a minimum, a four-year degree, which makes them experts at implementing evidence-based advice.”