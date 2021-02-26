Menu
Love our Games bid or leave

by Peter Gleeson
26th Feb 2021 5:05 AM
Queensland stands on the verge of a Golden Age if we win the right to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

In late July, we will know our fate but in sporting terms, we are 20 lengths in front with one hurdle to get over - if we play it safe, if we play it right, the gold medal is ours.

Winning the right to host the 2032 Olympics is much more than a life-changing event for the Sunshine State.

It will accelerate much-needed major projects such as a second major highway between the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

It will ensure a heavy rail link between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts. It will deliver a world-class super stadium, likely to be at Albion.

It will ensure a significant upgrade to the four-laning of the Bruce Highway between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

 

Artwork for the proposed Albion Athletics venue - Photo Supplied
It will spark fresh tourism product, including new hotels and theme parks.

It will fast-track projects such as Brisbane Live, the 19,000 seat indoor arena that will be part of the Cross River Rail project.

Those projects are sorely needed but we now have a deadline - 2032. It will create confidence in the economy, and inspire a fresh generation of sporting talent.

Nine-year-old kids in Mackay, Coolangatta and Cooktown will have woke to the news yesterday knowing that they, like Cathy Freeman, can win an Olympic gold medal in their own backyard.

The proposed Brisbane Live site. Picture: Supplied
It will create thousands of jobs. It will make us proud. It will be cost-neutral as part of the International Olympic Committee's new fiscal model.

Why would anyone want to bag a Queensland Olympics?

If somebody criticises our bid, gently remind them that Victoria is nice this time of year and suggest it might be a nice place for them to reside.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Love our Games bid or leave

