‘Loved-up’ crew take their passion for a paddle on the road

NOOSA Outrigger Canoe Club members have been in the air and on the road over the past two weeks, competing in regattas in New Zealand, Shorncliffe and Sydney Harbour.

The first regatta contested was Takapuna, New Zealand where the Noosa ‘Love Boat’ headed for its final team race. The loved-up crew, being Lyle and Graham ‘Woodsie’ Woods, MaryAnn and Roger Chaffey, and Rhonda and Gary Hanlon, were sixth over the line out of fifteen crews, winning bronze in the Open Mixed division.

In addition, Noosa club member Flea White paddled with the Northern Beaches Open Women’s team, winning gold in their division.

The same weekend, several Noosa teams headed to Shorncliffe for Poly Va’a Outrigger Canoe Club’s inaugural regatta in Moreton Bay, which ran well and was a great success.

Everyone enjoyed the opening with canoeists asked to link arms in a big circle for the welcome ceremony which featured a band of Polynesian drummers.

In the short course races, Noosa results included both Platinum and Master Women’s crews placing first in their respective divisions. The Senior Master Women’s team placed fourth in their division.

In the men’s and mixed race, Noosa’s Golden Master Mixed and Platinum Men placed first and the Novice men were just beaten out of second place in a tight tussle.

For the long course, Noosa results included Master Women placing first, only beaten by open and mixed teams. In the men’s race, the Master Men placed second and the Golden Master Men’s teams 2 and 1 placed second and fourth respectively.

The Juniors also raced very well, with the U12 mixed crew placing third.

A great regatta for everyone and definitely looking forward to Poly Va’a hosting their next event.

For the Sydney Harbour Challenge, a truly international event live streamed by an Ocean Paddler television crew from Hawaii, race day was cool with some small drizzles of rain with light winds.

Ideal for a 22km marathon paddling event from Manley Cove, past Taronga zoo, the Opera House and under the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the turning buoy opposite Luna Park and then back to Manly. The event consisted of three races: mixed, women’s and finally men’s.

The first race was for mixed crews, consisting of three men and three women, with 46 crews competing. Noosa Golden Master Mixed (60+) crew were first in their division, seventh over the line and faster than any considerably younger crews, in a time of 1:54:02. Crew members were Rose Edevyn, Cath McKee, Victoria James, Col Baker, Greg Moore and steerer Marco Rocco.

The second race was for women’s crews, with 27 crews in total. Noosa Master Women (40+) were second in their division and seventh over the line in a time of 2:07:50. Crew members being Sue Carstens, Raquel Blue, Rachael Miller, Jill Bingham, Cecily Ridderhof and steerer Paz Hegarty. In addition, Noosa club member Flea White took Line Honours and gold with the Northern Beaches Open Women’s team and Jackie Barnes joined the Mooloolaba Golden Master Women’s team winning gold in their age division.

The third race of the day at 1.30pm was the men’s race. Noosa had two crews in the Golden Master Men’s division.

The crew steered by Greg Dinsey placed first in 2:01:11, with crew members Brian Rodgers, Roger Arbuckle, Bill Ridderhof, Don Smith and Bob Hobart. The other crew steered by Rainer Hopf placed fourth in 2:03;05, with crew members Maurice Farrell, Mike Maloney, Chris Horan, Paul Goldsbrough, and Greg Williams.

Overall a great couple of weekends racing and now the focus turns to the Canoe Point Outrigger Club regatta at Tannum Sands on the weekend of March 7 and later in the month the Tweed Coast Outrigger Club will host Race 3 of the South Queensland Zone competition. To find out more or to come and try this exciting sport see the website at www.noosaoutriggers.com.au