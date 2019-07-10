Menu
Gwen Dan, Dorothy Lloyd and Pat Whyte. Caitlin Zerafa
Lovely ladies celebrate Christmas in July

Caitlin Zerafa
Caitlin Zerafa
10th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

FOR long-time local Peg Burgin, a day spent with War Widows and Legacy Ladies is something she always looks forward too.

A widow herself for 17 years, Ms Burgin said the friendships and comradery formed is priceless.

"The comradery you get when you loose your partner, there is a really feeling of belonging,” Ms Burgin said.

"We are looked after by them.”

The ladies were invited to their Christmas in July lunch by the local Vietnam Veterans Association last Monday at Tewntin Noosa RSL and treasurer Mike Boyle said the day was a great chance to "arrange a party for them”.

"It's our way of showing a bit of appreciation,” Mr Boyle said.

"We sit and talk and keep it a fun day.”

Now in it's third year, around 50 people attended the lunch which brought together the local War Widows, Legacy Ladies, Men's Shed and Vietnam Veterans.

"It's grown over time,” Mr Boyle said.

"It's another day not sitting at home, an occasion to meet friends and us as well.”

Most of the ladies at the lunch agreed how they enjoyed the company the group provided for them.

Lorna Porteus, who is almost 95, and fellow "Lorna's” Lorna Graham and Lorna Stratton have been friends since 1982. They all said how they have enjoy the 20-plus years of friendship from being part the local association.

