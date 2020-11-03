Menu
Mitchell Thomas Munro pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence and driving without due care and attention. Picture: Social media.
Crime

Lovers’ quarrel behind drink driver’s crash

Laura Pettigrew
3rd Nov 2020 3:00 PM
A combination of drink and angry driving was blamed for a 23-year-old's crash with a parked car and trailer.

Mitchell Thomas Munro pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence and driving without due care and attention after a crash along Shorehaven Drive in Noosaville on September 27.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said paramedics and firefighters attended the smash which involved two cars and a trailer at 2:45am.

"The defendant believes he clipped a trailer attached to another car involved in a crash which was parked, unattended on the side of the road," she said.

"It caused the defendant's vehicle to lose control and collide and caused significant damage."

Sergeant Johnstone said Munro, who blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.183 per cent, told police he decided to drive home to Maroochydore after having an argument with his girlfriend.

"He admitted he had been drinking and he stated he had been driving angry as a result of the argument," she said.

Solicitor Neesha Maidwell said the full-time employee of a large supermarket chain was using alcohol as a coping mechanism before his offences.

Ms Maidwell said he was taking steps in rehabilitation and had seen psychologists to help reduce his drinking.

She said while Munro had made the "stupid and reckless decision to drive", he waited for police to arrive and was very cooperative.

She suggested fines and the mandatory minimum disqualification period of six months for the offences.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist didn't agree the minimum period was appropriate for Munro's offending.

He fined Munro $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Convictions were recorded.

