LOW BLOW: Noosa resort kicked while they’re down

A Noosa man has been charged for a number of offences including an attempted break in at a Noosa resort. Pic Megan Slade.

AS if tourism businesses didn't have enough to contend with, one Noosa resort is now having to deal with the added stress of an attempted break in.

COVID-19 border restrictions have meant tourism business are facing unprecedented business losses, the last thing they want to be dealing with is attempted break ins.

Noosa Police have charged a 25-year-old Noosa man after he was identified as being allegedly responsible for a break and enter at Noosaville's Verano Resort on Friday, May 22.

The male was also charged with stealing and drug offences.

Police believe the male may also be linked to two further break and enter offences at Cooroibah last week and they are investigating those links.

The male was released on bail and is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on July 7, 2020.