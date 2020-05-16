Menu
BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign she greeted on Friday morning after she had been gifted it by children, Kade (top) and Sienna (bottom).
News

‘Low-life scums’ steal mum’s beloved birthday present

Tessa Flemming
16th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
IT WAS the gift which took handwork, secrecy and lots to love to come up with and present to Warwick mum Joanne Porter, but within two months, vandals have allegedly "wrecked" the treasured present.

On Friday morning, Ms Porter took her two children, Sienna and Kade, out to school when she noticed the family sign, which had been gifted to her in March, had been torn apart and stolen.

The sign had the family's name 'Porter' engraved under a horse figurine and had been a tribute to the family's property and their quarter horses.

Ms Porter said the sign had been grinded off, leading her to believe it had been a pre-calculated crime.

"We're on the New England Highway so someone must have seen it and decided to come back in the dark on Friday morning or Thursday night," she said.

"They must have driven down the road before because you can't see it a huge distance away."

Ms Porter was disheartened by the wrecked sign as vandals grinded off the top section.
Ms Porter said the act had made her "livid" and her children, who had kept the birthday surprise from their mum, "heartbroken".

"I don't know why some low-life scum felt they had a greater need for it than us," she said.

Even though the horse could not be easily reattached to the sign, Ms Porter asked the thieves to return it.

"The whole sign has been pretty much wrecked but if they leave it at the front gate, we won't see it from the house," she said.

"I just hope they end up getting a conscience."

Ms Porter believed the incident could have been part of spate of vandalism as fellow Warwick residents reported similar sign and mailbox damage.

If you know any further information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime police
Warwick Daily News

