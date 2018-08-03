Lower boat speed benefit rated a load of 'hog wash'

LOWER speed limits on the Noosa River are making bank erosion worse, according to two Noosa River users.

The lower boat speeds have been introduced throughout the system at certain sections and peak holiday periods.

Noosa Council's proposed Noosa River Plan, which is now up for public comment on Noosa Council's Your Say Noosa, has reactivated the boat speed versus wash erosion debate.

But Peter Riley on Noosa Community Notice Board said his experience is the six knot limit imposed along sections is counter-productive.

Mr Riley said in shallow water that wake increases when doing six knots and decreases at 20 knots.

"If my plate boat travels at six knots it puts a wake of about 400mm or higher up,” he wrote.

"If I travel at 20 knots I put up a wake of less than 200mm and there's a lot of boats like mine on the river now.

"These people making decisions have no idea and not one fisher person or jet ski owner was asked (about the six knot limit).”

Noosa North Shore resident Michael Hancock said he attended a seminar a few years ago which backed up Mr Riley's claim.

He said the worst offenders were the larger hulled boats which often travel at half plane, stopping and starting, which results in "kicking up huge and damaging wakes”.

The suggestion for extending lower speed limits was aired three years ago on Your Say Noosa, which attracted opposition from commercial business operator Michael G.

"I am strongly of the opinion that the current six-knot and 20-knot area limits are totally appropriate for outside the peak school holiday periods, and that the already in place seasonal six-knot limit for those peak holiday periods is adequate,” he said.

He said any move to reduce the 20-knot limit to six knots would significantly damage viability of commercial operators and might impact Noosa's recreational fishing.

