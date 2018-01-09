Lucky dog Elke has a new home

Elke the German Shepherd whose owner died of cancer has found a new home with Heather Ford (pictured) and her husband Greg.

Elke the German Shepherd whose owner died of cancer has found a new home with Heather Ford (pictured) and her husband Greg. Michele Sternberg

THE outpouring of offers from the Noosa community to re-house Elke the aging german shepherd was heart-warming and she has now found a new home.

Heather Ford said she "had a gut feeling" the moment she saw Elke's photo.

"I just knew. This was my new dog," said Heather, who lives on acreage at Pinbarren.

"She will be great company for us, our other older dog and two cats that came from the RSPCA.

"I know Jill said she would prefer her son's dog to go to an ex-serviceman and I'm not an ex-serviceman but I have volunteered at the Cooroy RSL for about 27 years."

On Tuesday, Peregian Springs resident Jill Lambert publicly asked for help to find a new home for Elke who belonged to her son Richard before he lost lost his battle with cancer.

"I am so relieved," said Jill, tears welling in her eyes at the handover.

"She's found a wonderful home and that was really important to give her a great home where she was loved and will enjoy her retirement years," she said.

"I'm going to visit her at her new home before we leave and I would just like a email every month or so letting us know how she's settling in."