Menu
Login
News

Lucky dog Elke has a new home

Elke the German Shepherd whose owner died of cancer has found a new home with Heather Ford (pictured) and her husband Greg.
Elke the German Shepherd whose owner died of cancer has found a new home with Heather Ford (pictured) and her husband Greg. Michele Sternberg
by Michele Sternberg

THE outpouring of offers from the Noosa community to re-house Elke the aging german shepherd was heart-warming and she has now found a new home.

Heather Ford said she "had a gut feeling" the moment she saw Elke's photo.

"I just knew. This was my new dog," said Heather, who lives on acreage at Pinbarren.

"She will be great company for us, our other older dog and two cats that came from the RSPCA.

"I know Jill said she would prefer her son's dog to go to an ex-serviceman and I'm not an ex-serviceman but I have volunteered at the Cooroy RSL for about 27 years."

On Tuesday, Peregian Springs resident Jill Lambert publicly asked for help to find a new home for Elke who belonged to her son Richard before he lost lost his battle with cancer.

 

"I am so relieved," said Jill, tears welling in her eyes at the handover.

"She's found a wonderful home and that was really important to give her a great home where she was loved and will enjoy her retirement years," she said.

"I'm going to visit her at her new home before we leave and I would just like a email every month or so letting us know how she's settling in."

Topics:  dog german shepherd noosa re-homed

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plug-in Tesla SUV catches many an eye

Plug-in Tesla SUV catches many an eye

Electric SUV turns heads at Noosa Civic

Call for an enviro sculpture park on lake shores

ARTY LURE: Artist Yanni Van Zijl has floated an idea for a world class sculpture park tapping into indigenous culture.

Idea floated for a cultural drawcard

Weaving natural magic for kids at Black Mountain

NATURAL WONDERS: Kids are inspired to embrace nature at Black Mountain.

Forest school's natural learning

This chapel of love keeps popping up ...

POP UP: A Noosa wedding chapel made to order for that special day.

Chapel offers portable elegant wedding style

Local Partners