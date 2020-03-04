Menu
The winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket that scored a Townsville resident $100,000
News

Lucky scratch wins punter $100,000

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
4th Mar 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One lucky Townsville woman has been left stunned after winning $100,000 on an Instant Scratch-It.

The big win was scored on a $5 Pharaoh's Treasure Instant Scratch-Its ticket brought from Kwik Shop on Sturt.

"I didn't think it was real," the happy winner said.

"I was scratching the ticket with a friend and we could not believe our eyes; it's what you dream of happening but it's not what you expect.

"When I scanned the ticket at the newsagency I was just so overwhelmed. It was the best news."

The local resident said she would need some time to think before deciding how to spend her winnings.

"It's a huge amount of money," she said.

"I don't know what I'm going to do with it just yet. I need to have a good think about it and make a plan.

"But I'll definitely be enjoying it."

A spokesperson from The Lott said it was the second Instant Scratch-Its top prize won in Townsville in the past week.

Kwik Shop on Sturt owner Payal Sharma said it was the first top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket the store had sold.

"We've sold plenty of division one winning entries in the past but this is a first for us," she said.

"We are so excited for our customer. What a great prize to win.

"Congratulations to her. I have no doubt she will enjoy it."

