‘Lucy’ rolls in with a generous donation

IT’S not everyday you see a classic MGB rolling around town, especially one en route to make a heartfelt donation.

Thanks to community donations and hard work, Noosa Beach Classic Car Club have been able to donate $1000 to allows a local charity keep on track of their work.

After missing their last fundraiser due to the Peregian bushfire emergency, Noosa Tewantin Parkinson’s Support Group were in need of an extra boost.

“We are made up mostly of an elderly group of people so fundraising from time to time becomes a little difficult,” co-ordinator Nikki Creber said.

“It’s just been such a wonderful bonus offer out of the blue and we’re just so grateful.”

“With the recent bushfires we missed our cake fundraiser as we had members affected by evacuations and so forth, there was so much going on.”

“This just sets us up to begin the new year without worrying.”

Ms Creber said the money will go toward continue activities for members, including boxing, singing and dance, which are vital to the health and wellbeing of a person living with Parkinson’s disease.

CLASSIC: Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group's Nikki Creber and Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's Lyn McLeod with 'Lucy', a 1979 original MGB. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Noosa Beach Classic Car Club social co-ordinator Lyn McLeod said the group often run raffles to raise money for local charities.

“We thought this group was local and needed the funds so hence they’re received the thousand dollars,” Ms McLeod said.

“We’re always looking to give to charities locally.”

“It’s great too for the community to see where the money they have donated is going.”

As for the car, or Lucy as she is known, it’s one of Ms McLeod’s favourites.

“It’s a 1979 Mark II Roadster, MGB,” she said.

“It’s a completely original and she’s a beautiful car to drive.”

Noosa Beach Classic Car Club also have their Summer Hill Climb coming up on November 9 and 10.