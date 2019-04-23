Lumina's lifestyle attracts interest at Settler's Cove

THE fourth stage of the $400 million Settler's Cove project is under way with the construction of Lumina Residences.

Sales and marketing manager Dane Larcombe said five apartments had already sold off the plan.

"Earlier stages of Settler's Cove sold out and are now enjoying strong resale figures,” he said.

"With new developments in Noosa so tightly held and a location like no other, the release of Lumina Residences has seen an immediate response from buyers with five apartments already under contract.”

Designed for permanent residents, this latest stage also features direct access to the Noosa River and is within walking distance to Hastings St and Noosa Junction.

Created by privately-owned Cape Bouvard Developments, Settler's Cove has been part of the Noosa community for 11 years with more than 70 apartments already completed in previous stages.

All Lumina Residences are three-bedroom, two-car with resort-style facilities, exclusive jetty access to Noosa River; and located in a quiet environment.

Mr Larcombe said sales had been strong with a high proportion of buyers coming from the local area and appreciating the luxury of time that buying off the plan offered.

"Lumina Residences will build on the previous stage with its design aspects, the latest fixtures and fittings and the advantages of being part of an exclusive enclave,” he said.

"Resale figures from earlier stages provide a strong return and there is a strong sense of community amongst the owners of each stage.

"Our residents tend to lead an active lifestyle and still want the space and accessibility to Noosa hot spots but in a quiet and central location,” he said.

"They are seeking to improve their lifestyle while simplifying their lives by minimising yard and pool maintenance. Settler's Cove offers all the benefits of resort-style facilities in a central location while being surrounded by nature.”

The project sits on 36ha with half of the site provided back to council as a conservation-protected zone.

Construction of the first stage of Lumina Residences is expected to be finalised in 2020 with the overall project aiming for completion in three-to-four years.