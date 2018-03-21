Lunch helps lead pups to families

JO BURTON'S two worlds collided on Friday when Embassy XO hosted a Smart Pups fundraiser lunch.

The owner of the yum cha bar and restaurant is also a foster carer of a Smart Pup, and wanted to help raise money for the assistance dog charity.

"It's my two worlds coming together,” Mrs Burton said.

"I volunteer as a foster for the puppies. I'm looking after one at the moment, she's 10-and-a-half-months-old.”

Mrs Burton said the event also tied in with the welcoming of the new Lunar New Year.

"We thought we would put a lunch on, this year being Year of the Dog, too,” Mrs Burton said.

Attendees were treated to a 10-course banquet of yum cha dishes, with proceeds of the $50 ticket going to training more Smart Pups.

Ms Burton said she's been volunteering as a foster carer for about a year.

"This is my second (Smart Pup). She's very smart, the trainers do an amazing job. They do the positive reinforcement training which I do,” Mrs Burton said.

"You are asked to do one activity a week (with your foster Smart Pup). We try to expose them to as many things as possible.

"We went to the movies, this is the second time we've been. She's seen more movies than most dogs.

"For me this was a great volunteer job. It suits me really well, It's such a lovely cause.

"The dogs are well loved.”

Mrs Burton said being a foster carer provides companionship while serving for a worthy cause.

"My dog passed away in December two years ago. This was a way for me to have the love from another dog without having to say goodbye when they're old,” Mrs Burton said.

"We need more foster carers.

"It's such a wonderful organisation.”