Lunch like royalty on Christmas Day

THE one day of the year we all deserve the royal treatment is Christmas Day.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have all the trimmings of Christmas without the fuss of organising it or cleaning up after?

If that’s what you are dreaming of, Tewantin Noosa RSL has the solution with their decadent Christmas Day Buffet, which is reminiscent of a royal feast.

If seafood is your thing at Christmas, they offer up a massive selection including fresh oysters, oysters Kilpatrick, Moreton Bay bugs, sand crabs, mornay Hervey Bay scallops, whole reef fish in Thai spices, lemon pepper calamari, crumbed prawn cutlets and seafood salad plus lots more.

The traditionalist is covered with roast lamb, turkey and glazed smoked leg ham. Or if you feel like something different you can also dine on lamb vindaloo curry, butter chicken, New York wings three ways, Israel couscous salad, and potato and bacon salad to name a few more of the decadent selections.

If desserts are your thing, you won’t be disappointed with assorted cakes, chocolate mousse, pavlova, apple and rhubarb crumble, fruit salad and Chantilly cream.

A selection of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, tea and coffee are included also.

To add some fun to the day, there will be giant games like Jenga, connect four and checkers to play, all in the airconditioned comfort of the RSL. Plus the courtesy bus can pick you up and take you home.

If this tickles your fancy this year, make sure you book today as the Tewantin Noosa RSL Christmas Day Buffet sells out every year. The price is $130 for members, $160 for non-members and there are special children’s prices.